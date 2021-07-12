TRENTON, N.J (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update Monday afternoon. The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. on CBSN Philly.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
- Who: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, and Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges
- When: Monday, July 12
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or through your streaming device on CBSN Philly
