UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Wolf will join Penn State athletes and lawmakers to discuss the signing of Act 26, permitting collegiate athletes to receive compensation through endorsements and sponsorships from their name, image and likeness while still competing. This change ensures that Pennsylvania remains competitive in its pursuit of recruiting college athletes.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf Joins PSU Athletes and Lawmakers to Celebrate NIL Legislation
- When: Monday, July 12, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
