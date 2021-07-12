STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined student-athletes at Penn State University. They celebrated Act 26, the new law that allows athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.
“For too long, college athletes were barred from earning compensation for endorsements like these, forced to allow other entities to profit off of their successes in order to continue playing a sport they love,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania’s college athletes have earned their fame through hard work, through dedication, through long years of practice and training, and outstanding performance. Now, our athletes will no longer be forced to choose between receiving fair compensation and continuing to play.”
The governor says the new law also allows the state to stay competitive when trying to recruit college athletes.