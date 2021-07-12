PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was apparently abducted from his home at gunpoint in Oxford Circle late Sunday night. Two women and a man were taken into custody early Monday morning.

“They’re definitely looking at kidnapping charges, possible aggravated assault,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Those are just some of the charges the three people could be facing after allegedly abducting the teen.

Police believe the 17-year-old knows and has a history with some of the individuals that were in the house.

This all started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say that teenager was kidnapped from a home on the 6600 block of Tabor Road. They then tracked his phone and found him more than two hours later.

“We were able to get in contact with the 17-year-old who was abducted, he was able to tell police he was abducted by point of gun against his will but then the phone was cut off,” Small said.

Police say family members in the home heard a loud noise and a scuffle. When they went into the basement, the teenager was missing.

They tracked him to a house on Trotter Street in Oxford Circle — which is about a mile from where he went missing.

Police say the alleged assailants barricaded themselves and the victim in the house. SWAT was called out and negotiators were able to talk them out and find the teenager.

Because his wounds are graphic, Eyewitness News is blurring the teenager’s face. When he was found his face was bloodied and he was taken to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

“Our number one priority was to get him medical treatment because he was clearly bleeding heavily from his face and head. I saw his face, it was very swollen you saw some cuts contusions, large bumps,” Small said.

Police have not given a motive.