PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenage boy was abducted from his home at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood late Sunday night. Police were called to the home on the 6600 block of Tabor Road, around 11:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old’s family told police they heard a loud noise and a scuffle, then realized the teen was missing.

Police say they found three bullets behind the house and located a bullet in the basement.

Authorities tracked the teenager’s phone to the 6200 block of Trotter Street.

“We were able to get in contact with the 17-year-old who was abducted, and was able to tell police that he was abducted at point of gun and being held against his will,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police eventually convinced the three suspects, one male and two females, to come out of the home.

The victim had serious injuries to his face and head and was rushed to the hospital.

The suspects were taken into custody.

Police believe the 17-year-old knows and has a history with the individuals.