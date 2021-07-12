PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms are hitting neighborhoods Monday, potentially triggering dangerous flooding. And we aren’t done with the heavy rain just yet.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Philadelphia for part of the afternoon, and most of the region is under a flash flood watch until Tuesday morning as a storm dumps several inches of rain on the area.

Bucks County: Flash flood Emergency issued. Water is several inches/feet deep in parts of Bensalem, Bristol, Levittown and Croydon. Do not drive throw it. Turn around, don’t drown. @CBSPhilly @BucksCountyGovt @BuxMontNews pic.twitter.com/9M6E9Ptat3 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) July 12, 2021

It’s causing some major flooding issues in Croydon, Bucks County, where some homes are being evacuated on Dixon Avenue.

After a steamy start to the week, Monday evening is turning stormy.

The thunder rumbled in Spring House, Montgomery County this afternoon as the storm dumped sheets of rain.

And here’s the mess left behind in Bensalem. This is a look at Route 63 covered in water between Bristol Pike and Thornton Road.

There are major delays in the area, and that’s not the only area dealing with serious flooding.

This is the soggy scene outside the Knights Bridge Apartment Complex after getting soaked by the storm.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region until 5 a.m. Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Watch the video for meteorologist Kate Bilo’s full forecast.