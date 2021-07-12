PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia deals with a plague of gun violence, 48 new recruits are training to become police officers in the city. Eyewitness News was there Monday morning for the start of training for Police Academy Class 395.
This is the first police academy class to begin training in more than a year and the first to begin training since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re still losing people because we’re not continuing to feed our pool, our numbers are going down,” Commissioner Outlaw said. “So, again this is a small chunk to help us get our numbers back up.”
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says that more applicants are in the pipeline for future classes.