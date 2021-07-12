PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence across the city of Philadelphia has not only broken the hearts of families, but it’s also pushing organizations focused on that violence to the edge.
The staff at Anti-Violence Partnership Philadelphia provides grief and mental health counselors for those who lose loved ones in shootings. However, the group tells Eyewitness News there aren’t enough people to go around.READ MORE: Looking To Cool Off? Fire Hydrants Are Not The Answer, Philadelphia Officials Say
Natasha McGlynn, the executive director for the group, calls gun violence “a public health crisis.” The organization has seen a 60% jump in those joining the wait list to see a counselor. The number of youth clients went up around 90%.READ MORE: Civil Suit Filed Against Aide To Pa. State Sen. Anthony Williams After Clubhouse Fight At Montgomery County Golf Course
Emily DeCarlo is the director for the agency’s youth violence outreach program, and she says the group has reached its limit.
“We are maxed out,” DeCarlo told CBS3. “We can’t serve any more youth even though we want to.”MORE NEWS: Pfizer, US Health Officials At Odds Over Need For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
The Anti-Violence Partnership Philadelphia is hopeful additional funding from the City Council will let them bring more help on to accommodate the increased number of shootings.