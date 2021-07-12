PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Tuesday to address the protection of voting rights, with at least one rally planned in support of the cause.
Common Cause Philadelphia will host a 400-person rally Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The White House has not confirmed when or where the president will speak.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Bring Dangerous Flooding To Region
President Biden’s visit was announced last week amid a slew of voting rights events he and Vice President Kamala Harris attended across the country. On Thursday, Harris announced a $25 million investment into the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote Campaign.”READ MORE: Looking To Cool Off? Fire Hydrants Are Not The Answer, Philadelphia Officials Say
Common Cause Philadelphia will gather across from the National Constitution Center.MORE NEWS: Civil Suit Filed Against Aide To Pa. State Sen. Anthony Williams After Clubhouse Fight At Montgomery County Golf Course
A source confirmed to Eyewitness News last week local Democratic elected officials will join the president during his event.