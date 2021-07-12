PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the lookout for two male suspects after they were seen robbing Anne’s Place Grocery Store in the Fishtown. It happened on July 7, around 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of East Belgrade Street.
The two suspects began an altercation with the employee when the cash register was opened.
The first suspect ran around the counter to start withdrawing money engaging with the employee attempting to protect the cash register.
The second suspect was then seen reaching over the counter and taking approximately $200 from the cash drawer.
The employee said the first suspect pulled out a knife but dropped it during the scuffle.
Both suspects then fled the scene while heading West on the 1500 block of Palmer Street and then heading North on the 1700 block of Tulip.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244 Det. Green #8032 DC 21-26-023192. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. For additional information and updates, visit blotter.phillypolice.com/?p=64110