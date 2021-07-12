PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood Monday afternoon. It happened on the 1600 block of West Nedro Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
Police say the 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the head. He was transported to Einstein Hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the left arm and is currently in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.