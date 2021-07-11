PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a huge win to take the series from the Red Sox, the Phillies turned their attention to the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The Phillies selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida, with the 13th overall pick.
He throws between 93 and 95 mph and can command four different pitches.
With the 13th pick in the #MLBDraft, the Phillies have selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Calvary Christian Academy (FL). pic.twitter.com/2qLYeDpYy8
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 12, 2021
It's the second year in a row the Phillies selected a high school pitcher in Round 1 after taking Mick Abel last year.
Painter was high school teammates with Joe Girardi’s son, Dante.