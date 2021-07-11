CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a huge win to take the series from the Red Sox, the Phillies turned their attention to the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The Phillies selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida, with the 13th overall pick.

He throws between 93 and 95 mph and can command four different pitches.

It’s the second year in a row the Phillies selected a high school pitcher in Round 1 after taking Mick Abel last year.

Painter was high school teammates with Joe Girardi’s son, Dante.