PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the scene of a fatal crash in the city’s Holmesburg section. Officers arrived at the scene on State Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident.READ MORE: Torreyes Homers, Phillies Bullpen Shines In 5-4 Win Over Red Sox
A 67-year-old passenger in the vehicle traveling northbound on State Road was killed in the crash. The vehicle she was in was struck by a white Chevy traveling southbound on State Road.READ MORE: Northbound Lanes Of I-476 Near Milepost 48 In Lehigh County Reopen After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Other passengers and drivers were also taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
An arrest was made in this incident.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Arrested In Connection To Murder In Ardmore, Police Say
