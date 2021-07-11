YORK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania native — and big Phillies fan — was a top 10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Colorado Rockies selected outfielder Benny Montgomery with the 8th overall pick on Sunday night.

He’s a speedy player with a chance to add strength to his 6-foot-4 frame.

“Unbelievable. No better feeling,” Montgomery tweeted. “I can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for helping me along the way. I’m so proud to be a part of the Colorado Rockies!”

Montgomery grew up a big Philadelphia Phillies fan and says he named his younger brother Chase after his favorite Phillie — Chase Utley.

“I did, then mom and dad liked it, so it stuck,” Montgomery said during an interview at the MLB Draft Combine. “I was a big Phillies guy growing up, huge Phillies fan and Chase Utley was my favorite player and I played infield at the time, so I wanted to name him after him.”

Montgomery went to Red Land High School in York County.

We got our guy! With the 8th overall pick of the 2021 #MLBDraft, we have selected Benny Montgomery. Welcome to the family! pic.twitter.com/8gN2WZoEwp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 12, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.