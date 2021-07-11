23-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Leverington Avenue.
Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times.READ MORE: 5 Men Injured After Apparent Shootout In Hunting Park, Philadelphia Police Say CBS3 Pet Project: What Are Your Pets Trying To Tell You?
Investigators are working to determine a motive.MORE NEWS: Woman Shot After Fight Breaks Out At Northeast Philadelphia Bar
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.