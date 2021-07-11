PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman shot and killed a man inside a corner store in North Philadelphia. It happened at 16th and Cumberland Streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Officers searched in and around the Hong Kong Star store for evidence.
The killer is still on the loose.
No word on why the victim was targeted.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.