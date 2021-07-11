CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lehigh County, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All northbound lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near milepost 48 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on I-476 in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County.

All northbound lanes were briefly closed while emergency crews cleared the scene, but lanes have since reopened. However, there are still heavy delays in the area.

Motorists are advised to use Quakertown Exit 44.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 