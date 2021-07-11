PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All northbound lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near milepost 48 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on I-476 in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County.
All northbound lanes were briefly closed while emergency crews cleared the scene, but lanes have since reopened. However, there are still heavy delays in the area.READ MORE: 6 Men Injured After Apparent Shootout In Hunting Park, Philadelphia Police Say
Motorists are advised to use Quakertown Exit 44.
CRASH UPDATE — @PA_Turnpike I-476 north milepost 48. ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN AT THE SCENE. Heavy delays remain in the area. Expect delays approaching Quakertown Exit 44. #paturnpike @TotalTrafficABE pic.twitter.com/pyAp6oq5aZREAD MORE: Police: Man Shot, Killed Inside Corner Store In North Philadelphia
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 11, 2021
It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.MORE NEWS: City Of Philadelphia: Residents Should Put Out Trash On Normal Days; Collection Delays Still Possible
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.