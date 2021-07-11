ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder in Ardmore. Police say Micah Colbert and Elijah Smith shot and killed 19-year-old Layth Evans.
Evans' body was reportedly found inside a car outside the Ardmore Community Center — which is along Ardmore Avenue — on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the suspects met up with Evans to purchase a ghost gun and Colbert shot Evans in the face.
They also say the gun used in the shooting belonged to Colbert’s roommate Dorian Harris.
He has been charged with illegally transferring a firearm.
