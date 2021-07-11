PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Philadelphia Phillies have been placed on the COVID-related injured list on Sunday. On the list are INF Alec Bohm, RHP Connor Brogdon, LHP Bailey Falter and RHP Aaron Nola.
The Phillies recalled left-handers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez, right-hander Mauricio Llovera and infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.