CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Philadelphia Phillies have been placed on the COVID-related injured list on Sunday. On the list are INF Alec Bohm, RHP Connor Brogdon, LHP Bailey Falter and RHP Aaron Nola.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

The Phillies recalled left-handers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez, right-hander Mauricio Llovera and infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.