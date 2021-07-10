PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadephia Saturday evening. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Oxford Street.
Police said the victim was shot once in the right side of his chest and once in the right side of his waist.
Authorities said he was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after.
No arrests have been made, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
