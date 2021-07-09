PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the Delaware Valley overnight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The storm produced several localized threats, including three tornado warnings along the coast.

There were no confirmed tornados but wind gusts of nearly 80 MPH were reported in Sea Isle City and 71 MPH winds in Harvey Cedars in Ocean County.

The overnight rain led to rising waters in Ocean City. Residents along 5th Street needed to move their cars in the middle of the night because of the knee-high water on the road.

After 6 a.m. Friday, the shower and thunderstorm threat diminishes rapidly as Elsa races off to the north and east. However, we’re not out of the woods just yet.

ELSA’S IMPACTS

Winds: Strongest at the coast. Sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts 45-55+ mph. Inland winds will be closer to 15-20 mph with gusts possible to 30+.

Coastal flooding: Limited coastal impacts from storm surge or saltwater flooding. The storm will be moving too fast and the worst of the system will likely be happening during low tide in the overnight hours.

Flash flooding and heavy rain: Likely from Jersey Shore to Philly, with the heaviest rain likely falling across interior South Jersey. Widespread 2-4 inches with local amounts as high as 6 inches. Road flooding will be likely in many areas.

Severe thunderstorms: The threat for severe weather will be highest likely the closer you are to the Jersey Shore, but could be possible across most of South Jersey and southern Delaware.

Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially on the northeast side of the center of the storm, which will likely be in New Jersey, and the threat will increase the closer it gets to the coast.