WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A former West Chester teacher who is currently a pastor at a local church is facing sexual abuse charges after authorities say a student came forward. West Goshen Township Police arrested Randy Boston, 63, of Shickshinny, on Wednesday.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Boston is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, institutional sexual assault, and other related charges. He is currently a pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the investigation began in June when a former student of Boston’s, now 21, told West Goshen officers of the assaults. The incidents happened during the 2007-2008 school year; Boston was a teacher at West Chester Christian School up until 2008.

“The victim recalled one incident in the gym before school started in the morning when he stuck his tongue out at another student,” the release says. “The defendant, who was monitoring the students, saw the encounter and ordered the victim to follow him to the gym’s basement.”

In the documents released by the office, investigators say the victim wasn’t a student of Boston’s; rather, the teacher was overseeing the students before school started.

The release says in the gym’s basement, Boston performed oral sex on the student before telling the victim to reciprocate. The victim told authorities this happened three times during his time as a student.

This is the second West Chester area teacher who has been charged with sexual abuse in the past week; on July 2, the District Attorney’s Office announced Seth Reich, 40, was charged after sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School student on school grounds.

“We are waging a war on child abuse and we will come after every single pedophile in this county,” District Attorney Deb Ryan wrote in the release, adding, “This epidemic must end. The impact of child abuse is catastrophic.”

Boston is currently in the Chester County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information on Boston’s actions should contact the West Goshen Township Police Department at (610) 696-7400.