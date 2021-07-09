OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Looking at the Jersey Shore on Friday, it’s hard to believe we were in the middle of a tropical storm a little more than 12 hours ago. Even though Elsa has left our area, we aren’t done with the storm just yet.
There's still a high risk for dangerous rip currents down the shore.
Video from Ocean City shows lifeguards had to rush into the water this afternoon to rescue a teenager being pulled out by the strong waves.
The best advice is to just stay out of the surf until the waves get a little calmer.
And if you do go in the ocean, always stay near a lifeguard.