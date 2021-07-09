PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in Center City. Investigators say someone broke into a house through a door on the 1700 block of Pine Street in Rittenhouse, just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.Letter Threatening Violence Against Cambodians In South Philadelphia Allegedly Written By 79-Year-Old Woman: Police
READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Out Of Delaware Valley After Slamming Jersey Shore With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
The homeowner was not hurt.MORE NEWS: 2-Alarm Duplex Fire In Mercer County Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 Others
There’s no word on what was taken.