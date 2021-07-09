2-Alarm Duplex Fire In Mercer County Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 Others

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A two-alarm fire swept through a duplex in Mercer County, New Jersey. One person has died and four others were rushed to the hospital. Two were seriously hurt.
Firefighters rushed to the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The second alarm sounded a half-hour later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.