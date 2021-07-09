TROPICAL STORM ELSAJersey Shore Hit With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds As Elsa Leaves Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hamilton Township news, Local

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A two-alarm fire swept through a duplex in Mercer County, New Jersey. One person has died and four others were rushed to the hospital. Two were seriously hurt.

Firefighters rushed to the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Out Of Delaware Valley After Slamming Jersey Shore With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

2-Alarm Duplex Fire In Mercer County Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 Others

READ MORE: Letter Threatening Violence Against Cambodians In South Philadelphia Allegedly Written By 79-Year-Old Woman: Police

The second alarm sounded a half-hour later.

MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Another Wounded In Hunting Park Shooting

The cause of the fire is under investigation.