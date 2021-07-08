CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A massive pile of garbage is building up in the middle of a Camden neighborhood. Residents are fed up and want something done about it now.

The heart of Bergen Square, a low-income community in Camden, is facing a growing problem.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this community because as you can see, that dirt pile looked like it was making its way to heaven,” Sheila Roberts said.

“People do not hear us and do not care,” a resident said.

The corner of 7th and Chestnut Streets in Camden has become an illegal dumping ground for dirt. This comes after New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection found 10 contaminants that could lead to health issues. Community leaders are calling it an environmental injustice.

“This would not happen in no other communities, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Haddonfield. This injustice is environmental racism,” Interim Mayor Victor Carstarphen said.

Historically, this site was a junkyard.

In 2016, developers purchased this land and starting dumping.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is suing Weyhill Realty Holdings for placing hazardous waste, including contaminants like construction and demolition debris and waste tires.

“We need to know what the plan is. We need to know if we have to dress our children in hazmat suits and put a mask on them on their way to school,” Roberts said.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey reports.