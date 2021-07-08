ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving toward Jersey Shore towns Thursday. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to provide an update on the city’s preparation ahead of the storm.
The press conference will be on CBSN Philly at 3 p.m.
- What: Small to hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Elsa preparations
- Who: Small, Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans and the Chief of the A.C. Fire Department
- When: Thursday, July 8
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
