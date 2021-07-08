ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Jersey Shore as Elsa moves north. The storm hit Florida Wednesday, battering the Sunshine State with high winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Right now, it’s a beautiful day at the beach. Lots of people are enjoying the weather. There’s a nice breeze coming in from the ocean. But all this may end in the next 48 hours.

Lifeguards have been quite busy in Atlantic City Wednesday, telling swimmers to stay closer to the shore.

“If you go out a little further it does get a little rough, so I wouldn’t go too far into the waves. Waist-deep is good,” Sharon Mattress said.

Longtime friends catching up and enjoying a day at the beach have decided to hang out on the sand after realizing the current was a bit too strong.

“If they feel that the water is too rough, you just kind of stay in by your knees, just be smart about it. You should still be able to enjoy the beach,” Gina Spaveenta said.

The Office of Emergency Management and Beach Patrol have been tracking the storm as it heads our way. Lifeguards have already started securing equipment in preparation.

Additionally, the chief of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol says they’ve been a little busy Wednesday.

“We’ve continued to have some light rescue work today. We’ll probably have restrictions in place tomorrow and this afternoon, bringing them in ankle-deep, knee-deep depending on how rough it is,” Chief Steve Downey said.

For now, this is a tropical storm watch. But keep in mind, strong winds could cause severe damage.

“Everybody, in general, should take this opportunity to check your emergency kits, make sure that they have all the necessary items should they lose power or even if they should evacuate. So this is a good time to drill it home,” said Scott Evans, fire chief and director of emergency management.

Lifeguards will be on duty until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. With the strong waves they’ve been seeing here, Beach Patrol is urging people not to go into the water once lifeguards leave for the day.