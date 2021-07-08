PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. as the area prepares to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa. The National Weather Service issued the watch just after 2 p.m.
The counties involved include the following Pennsylvania Counties: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia.
PHI issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch (issues 18 areas, issues 1 area) till Jul 8, 9:00 PM EDT https://t.co/zAhfVt3j4I pic.twitter.com/RT2cu4QEru
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 8, 2021
The following New Jersey counties are also under the watch: Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren.
The watch comes as Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are bracing for impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday night into Friday.