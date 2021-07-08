TROPICAL STORM ELSAWhat To Expect In Your Neighborhood Thursday Night Into Friday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. as the area prepares to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa. The National Weather Service issued the watch just after 2 p.m.

Credit: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The counties involved include the following Pennsylvania Counties: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia.

The following New Jersey counties are also under the watch: Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren.

The watch comes as Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are bracing for impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday night into Friday.