PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are recovering after they were shot while sitting on a porch in West Philadelphia. Police say more than 50 shots were fired during a shootout at 55th and Race Streets.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men and one woman were hit on a porch. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the arm, leg and torso, and a 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder.

They are all in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials say none of the victims lived at the home.

“In that house, we’re told there were about 15 people, including an 8-month-old baby girl. I talked to the mother of that child. Luckily, that 8-month-old baby girl was not struck by gunfire. No one in the house was hit by gunfire,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “It appears all three victims were on the front porch of that property.”

Investigators say one person at the home returned fire.

There is no word on what led to the shooting. Police are still searching for the gunman.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.