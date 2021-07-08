PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia students will now use contact-free cards to use SEPTA as school transportation, according to the school district. The School District of Philadelphia and SEPTA announced the change Thursday, revealing students will get a new student fare care that replaces their weekly transpasses.

The change will come in August and will impact around 65,000 students. Students can use the car up to eight times a day between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the week. The fare card can be used on any bus, trolley, or subway during the week. The card will have a reusable chip, allowing contact-free use.

“If a student prefers to utilize regional rail, they can upgrade their student Fare Card at designated SEPTA stations for about $10 per five-day school week,” the school district said.

The school district says the change is better for students and the environment.

“We’re excited to roll the student Fare Card District-wide after a successful pilot program earlier this year,” said Reggie McNeil, Chief Operating Officer, School District of Philadelphia. “This transition will help reduce our carbon footprint by eliminating weekly laminated passes with the reusable plastic card. It will also provide safety measures to protect against lost or stolen Fare Cards.”

SEPTA has implemented enhanced cleaning efforts for vehicles and stations. Security measures have increased as well, focused on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line. Families and students can use this link for resources.

Eligible students will get their Fare Card when they return to in-person learning. All rides for the first day of school on August 31 will be free.

More information for students and families is available on the School District of Philadelphia’s SEPTA webpage.