PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Overall death rates from cancer in the United States have dropped, a new report says. The sweeping Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer was published on Thursday morning.
Researchers found from 2014 to 2018, the Overall Death Rate among male cancer patients declined by more than 2%.
In female patients, it fell more than one and a half percent.
Lung cancer and Melanoma showed the most dramatic improvement in survival rates. But mortality rates increased among patients with pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, and cancer affecting the nervous system.