2 Adults, Multiple Children Injured Following Serious Crash On New Jersey Route 55 In Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – A horrific crash leaves two adults fighting for their lives and multiple children injured in Vineland, New Jersey. It happened just before midnight Wednesday on Route 55 southbound, south of exit 35, Garden Road.
Multiple vehicles were involved.
Two adults are in critical condition and multiple children are hurt.
Authorities closed all lanes of the highway to investigate.