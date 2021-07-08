BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania man was found guilty of sexually assaulting five boys since 1993 on Wednesday, according to the Bucks County District Attorney.
A judge found Louis Aiello, 58, of Penndel, guilty on various charges, including felony rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, among other similar crimes.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says Aiello was originally charged in 2020 with the assault of two boys; authorities said he was friends with one of the victim’s fathers, while Aiello met the other victim at a wedding he worked at.
Aiello was one of three men charged with sexually assaulting young boys last year. In a press conference, District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked for more victims of Aiello, 40-year-old John Evans, and Charles Hoffman to come forward.
Investigators say three more victims came forward, with one saying Aiello began assaulting him back in 1993. All the assaults happened in Bensalem and Penndel.
The court delayed Aiello’s sentencing by 90 days so he could be evaluated by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.