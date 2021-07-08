PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in Center City. Investigators say someone broke into a house through a door on the 1700 block of Pine Street in Rittenhouse, just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.Tropical Storm Elsa: What To Expect In Your Neighborhood Thursday Night Into Friday
The homeowner was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Native Christie Valdiserri Removed From Big Brother Due To Positive COVID-19 Test
There’s no word on what was taken.