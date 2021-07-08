LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Funeral arrangements have now been made for fallen volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck. The 35-year-old died while fighting a house fire Sunday in Lower Merion.Tropical Storm Elsa: What To Expect In Your Neighborhood Thursday Night Into Friday
It was supposed to be his final shift for the Penn Wynne Overbrook Hills Fire Company.
He and his wife were Canadian citizens and planned to move back there the next day.
Funeral services for DeMuynck will be held on Saturday in Ardmore, in the Lower Merion High School auditorium.
The public is welcome to attend the viewing from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.