PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the area business that made headlines for an election week mix-up by former President Donald Trump’s campaign staff, will be the backdrop for a concert by musician Laura Jane Grace. The announcement came Thursday on the Twitter page for the business, saying Grace and singer Brendan Kelly were going to “class up the joint.”

Grace tweeted on her own account that the Aug. 21 concert sold out in 17 minutes.

Tickets sold out in 17 minutes. Well done everyone, well done. See you in Philly pic.twitter.com/Wxlba4zjOY — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) July 8, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping made national headlines during the 2020 presidential election when Trump’s campaign held an unexpected press conference there. Several people, including advisor Rudy Giuliani, spoke outside of the business.

The press conference happened at almost the exact same time the Associated Press called the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Grace wrote that Kelly came up with the venue idea and deserves all the credit.

All tickets for the event are sold out. The event page is available here.

Grace, who’s best known as the founder of the punk band Against Me!, released her second solo album in 2020 called “Stay Alive.”