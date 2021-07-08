Man Shot In Head, Killed In Possible Robbery In Point Breeze, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. It happened on the 2200 block of Fernon Street, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.2 Adults, Multiple Children Injured Following Serious Crash On New Jersey Route 55 In Vineland
Police say they found the male victim, possibly in his 30's, with a gunshot wound to his head.
They also found money at the scene, indicating a possible robbery.
No arrests have been made in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.