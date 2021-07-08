MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Edward Mathews, the man seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs and insults at a Black neighbor, is now facing additional charges. On Thursday, Mathews was charged with damaging the property of victims, stalking, narcotics violations and other crimes.

“These new charges underscore the importance of our community members coming forward with any information they have about criminal activity, whether about this case or any other incident,” Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener said. “Because someone recorded Mathews’ conduct on Friday night, we had the evidence to bring the previous charges, and the opportunity to gather the evidence that led to these additional charges, including for damage we allege he recently caused to his neighbors’ vehicles.”

Mathews was arrested Monday as hundreds of protesters crowded around his home. He was charged with assault, harassment and bias intimidation after a viral video showed Mathews likening a Black man to a wild animal. And in another video, he is heard using the N-word.

Neighbors say they’ve complained about Mathews for years.

“He used a BB gun to shoot their windows out, smeared dog feces all over their cars. He’s put nails in their tire rims,” one neighbor said.

The new charges stem from a search of Mathews’ residence, officials say.

One victim reported to police that she believed Mathews used a BB gun to damage her vehicles. The search of Mathews’ home resulted in the seizure of a slingshot and ball bearings that matched the projectiles used to damage the vehicles, officials say.

An investigation revealed Mathews caused $2,350 in damage to the vehicles. He is also alleged to have stalked the vehicle’s owners.

Authorities also found hallucinogenic mushrooms and packaging materials during their search.