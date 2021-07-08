PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t played in a few weeks, but the team is still making news — specifically comments made by forward Danny Green on a podcast.

“I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can turn on you,” Green said.

Green’s comments came on the latest episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Takeoff with John Clark podcast. The three-time champ wasn’t snarky and wasn’t taking shots, but some fans are in their feelings about the comment.

On Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News Sports Director Don Bell caught up with 76ers franchise icon Julius Erving and asked him about Philadelphia fans and how to get through it.

“I think you have to be honest with yourself. When you suck, you suck and when you’re good, you’re good. But my motto was, win without boasting and lose without crying so that always worked well with the Philadelphia fans,” Erving said, “because, man, if I did something really good or whatever, I didn’t have to boast about it, I just felt it was part of my job. And if we came up short or whatever, I was not going to sit on the corner and cry because I knew we were not going to get any sympathy. And we finally, after knocking at the door multiple times, we got over the hurdle and took care of the ‘we owe you one’ and all of that. But Philly fans are different, but they’re still the greatest fans in the league.”

As expected, Green’s comments created a stir among fans on social media.

Danny Green has been in town for 10 minutes & wants to police 76ers fans on supporting their team? These fans hung through 4 years of tanking, supported Ben through all of his nonsense & lived through disasters of Fultz, Okafor, etc. Bad look for players to lecture fans. https://t.co/noABkGMQ2u — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) July 8, 2021

Danny Green played in a sports town for the 1st time and said something really stupid. These fans have been very patient with both Simmons and Fultz not doing the most fundamental thing in the sport. Cut it out — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) July 8, 2021

I can't believe Danny Green thought it was okay to say that his team didn't take the Hawks serious enough, and then in the same podcast criticize Philly fans for being too hard on them when we were upset that they lost to the team he ADMITS they took too lightly pic.twitter.com/96bCv0mc03 — Andrew Salciunas (@asalciunas975) July 8, 2021

Danny Green after watching the Sixers blow a 26 point lead pic.twitter.com/3X8g9Yb6y1 — Let’s Go to the Phones (@letsgo2thephone) July 8, 2021

Danny Green buying into the national media narrative. We were literally trying to teach Simmons how to shoot from the line. pic.twitter.com/8MOWEWahMf — Party on Broad (@BroadStParty) July 8, 2021

Danny Green going from priority free agent re-signee to public enemy no. 2 in one day — Sixers in 6 (@SI6pod) July 8, 2021

Sixers fans when they see Danny Green pic.twitter.com/jEhZRJ8Clv — Lex (@_Lexluger) July 8, 2021

Green will be a free agent this offseason.