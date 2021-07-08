PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We’re used to seeing twists on Big Brother, but not like this. A Philadelphia native’s dreams of winning the show were dashed before she could even make it inside the house.

“I don’t want to be sharing this news but I just tested positive for COVID,” Christie Valdiserri said in an Instagram post. “I have no idea how I got it. I have the vaccine and have been following all of the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel perfectly fine. So I’m really grateful for that but it’s really frustrating because I won’t be playing in Big Brother this summer.”

Christie Valdiserri has been replaced by another contestant.

Valdiserri is a professional dancer, originally from Philadelphia.

She says she’s had a roller coaster of emotions after being removed from the show.

You can catch the new season of Big Brother starting with a 90-minute premiere Wednesday night at 8, right here on CBS3.