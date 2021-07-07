PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A construction accident in University City killed one worker and injured another. Authorities are now investigating to determine what went wrong.
The investigation into the deadly construction site accident is continuing at this hour as officials try to figure out what lead to the death of a construction worker Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the University City/Penn Medicine SEPTA station stop on Convention Avenue.
According to fire officials, heavy equipment was being moved off a tractor-trailer to a work site when a drilling rig being used to lift equipment fell.
A 55-year-old worker became trapped underneath.
It took about 15 minutes to extricate the worker. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another worker was also injured.
Philadelphia’s Licenses and Inspections is investigating and so is Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA released the following statement on Wednesday:
"The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Philadelphia Area Office is investigating yesterday's fatal incident in University City. A piece of construction equipment tipped over, fatally striking one employee and injuring the equipment operator. OSHA will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and any related hazards to employees at the worksite. By law, OSHA has up to six months to complete the investigation."
Detours remain surrounding the accident site on Wednesday.