PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elsa will begin to approach our region Thursday, but the worst of the storm will not come for our area until Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday, right now, looks like a warm and steamy day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

A few spotty showers could be possible in the afternoon but chances are relatively low for that currently.

Winds will begin to increase out of the south or southwest Thursday afternoon and continue to strengthen, especially near the coast as the day progresses.

Legitimate tropical moisture will then stream into the area in the evening and overnight Thursday into Friday. We should see the heavy rain develop around 11 p.m.

Once the rain starts, the potential for heavy downpours will continue until the end of the event.

Heavy rain will be possible from the shore to well inland, likely as far west as Philly and most of the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs.

While winds will pick up on Thursday afternoon, the strong wind will come overnight Thursday into Friday. Sustained winds at the shore could be as high as 35-40mph with gusts even higher, likely 45-50+mph.

The high winds will likely cause structural damage as well as knock down trees and power lines. The high winds will then feed into the threat of storm surge at New Jersey and Delaware beaches.

Up to 2 feet of storm surge will be possible in the lowest-lying areas. Road closures due to street flooding will be likely on Thursday night and into Friday as well.

On top of the wind and storm surge problems, we also will have the threat of heavy rain.

A widespread area of 1-3 inches of rain will be possible from Thursday afternoon/evening through Friday morning. In some localized spots, we could see up to 4 inches of rain.

This could lead to freshwater flooding along the shore but also in areas inland too.

The brunt of the storm will start to subside as we move out toward daybreak on Friday and by 7-8 a.m. Friday we should be completely done with TS Elsa in our region.

Updates on Elsa will continue over the course of the next 48 hours. Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team as the forecast evolves.