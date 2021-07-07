PENN WYNNE, Pa. (CBS) – Just days after a Penn Wynne firefighter died battling a house fire on his final shift, Lower Merion Township and its residents continue to honor his memory. Sean DeMuynck died Sunday while fighting a fire on Rosedale Road.
The Canadian native was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital hours after the fire. According to the township, it was his final shift before he and his wife planned to move back to Canada the following day.
Penn Wynne Volunteer Firefighter Sean DeMuynck Dies While Battling House Fire, Officials Say
On Wednesday, a 10 a.m. escort will take DeMuynck's body from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to a funeral home in Delaware County.
The Penn Wynne – Overbrook Hills Fire Company created a fundraiser for DeMuynck’s wife, Melissa. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, they have raised more than $15,000.