DEVELOPINGLarge Police Presence Responds To Home In Olney
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – High heat and humidity continue to headline the forecast on Wednesday. Heat index values are once again expected to soar into the triple digits making for an uncomfortable Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: 12 More People To Cash In As City Holds Second Philly Vax Sweepstakes Drawing

PM Scattered thunderstorms are also likely, particularly north and west of the city, although a few can pop up across our immediate suburbs.

READ MORE: Large Police Presence Responds To Home In Olney

As we continue to track Hurricane Elsa in our area, the main threats will consist of heavy/torrential rainfall and flash flooding regardless of its track. A closer track by the center of Elsa however would yield greater impacts at the coast including wind and erosion.

MORE NEWS: Independent Investigation Launched Into Edward Mathews After Racist Rant, Mount Laurel Police's Response To Incident

The isolated tornado threat will also become elevated in this scenario. As of the latest update from the NHC, South Jersey and Delaware are in the cone of concern. This forecast is evolving.