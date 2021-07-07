PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – High heat and humidity continue to headline the forecast on Wednesday. Heat index values are once again expected to soar into the triple digits making for an uncomfortable Wednesday afternoon.12 More People To Cash In As City Holds Second Philly Vax Sweepstakes Drawing
PM Scattered thunderstorms are also likely, particularly north and west of the city, although a few can pop up across our immediate suburbs.READ MORE: Large Police Presence Responds To Home In Olney
As we continue to track Hurricane Elsa in our area, the main threats will consist of heavy/torrential rainfall and flash flooding regardless of its track. A closer track by the center of Elsa however would yield greater impacts at the coast including wind and erosion.MORE NEWS: Independent Investigation Launched Into Edward Mathews After Racist Rant, Mount Laurel Police's Response To Incident
The isolated tornado threat will also become elevated in this scenario. As of the latest update from the NHC, South Jersey and Delaware are in the cone of concern. This forecast is evolving.