By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m.

  • What: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing with Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
  • When: Wednesday, July 7
  • Time: 1 p.m.
