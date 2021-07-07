TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m.
- What: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing with Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
- When: Wednesday, July 7
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.