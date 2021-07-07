PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday afternoon is expected to be another scorcher and some families are doing it right — they came out early to enjoy a couple of festivities before it gets too hot. CBS3’s Alecia Reid was at Sister Cities Park in Center City where children were having the time of their lives at the water fountain.

Parkway Pals — a weekly summer program put on by the Center City District — is hosting Professional Ballerinas who are getting children moving and interested in dance. The toddlers are moving and learning how to follow directions.

There’s so much to explore at Sister Cities Park. There is a discovery garden and boat pond, helping keep families cool. It’s modeled to look like Wissahickon Valley Park.

A perfect pond for them to splash and swim.

Not only are these families out of the house, the children are also learning and keeping cool.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons we do these programs, of course for the neighborhood children, but it’s such a central location,” Giavana Suraci with Center City District said. “It has access to transit lines. Where else can you get a free dance class from a professional ballerina.”

The Philadelphia region is expecting another hot day, and you want to make sure to limit outdoor activities.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. as we will explore ways to keep your pets and the most vulnerable cool.