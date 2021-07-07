PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are finding creative ways to cool down in this heat. They also need to think about their pets. Wednesday’s extreme temperatures didn’t stop the Parkway Pals program at Sister Cities Park in Center City, where professional ballerinas led tiny tots in creative movement.

Once they worked up a sweat, there were plenty of spots to cool down in the park, which the Center City District has transformed into a cooling oasis.

”We have a really cute pond where kids splash and swim and even the parents dip their feet in. It’s perfect for little toddlers,” said Giavana Suraci of the Center City District. “There’s an entire winding path that looks like rocks, it has trees, different water features, dams, a waterfall, so just different fun things to explore all over the park.”

Olivia O’Brien’s daughter gave it her seal of approval.

”She’s been out here for an hour and isn’t slowing down, so this is the place to be,” O’Brien said.

In Fitler Square, pups have their own cooling pools after running around in Schuylkill River Park.

Carly Gove of Center City’s Morris Animal Refuge says for outdoor play in the heat, they’ve got the right idea.

“The little kiddie pools are great. They can really be helpful, sprinklers, anywhere that’s shaded,” she said.

When temperatures go above 90, Gove recommends bringing pets indoors in the air conditioning and immediately calling a vet if you notice any of these signs of heatstroke.

“Panting really heavily is the first warning sign, then rapid heartbeat and lethargy and unconsciousness or vomiting,” Gove said.

If you see an animal in distress that was left outside in dangerous weather, you can call ACCT at (267) 385-3800 to report it.