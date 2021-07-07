Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Injured In Kensington Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are checking surveillance video to find out who shot two people in Kensington. A 43-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were shot just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.2 Homeless People Shot In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say
The woman was shot in the shoulder.
Both are in stable condition.
