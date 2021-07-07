CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are checking surveillance video to find out who shot two people in Kensington. A 43-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were shot just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.

Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Injured In Kensington Shooting

READ MORE: 2 Homeless People Shot In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

The man was shot in the leg and another bullet grazed his head.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Firefighters On Frontlines Of Surfside Condo Collapse Rescue Effort As Hurricane Elsa Approaches

The woman was shot in the shoulder.

Both are in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Crane In Philadelphia's University City, Police Say

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.