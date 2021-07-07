WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Two young boys found unresponsive in a pool near their Luzerne County home have died, according to officials. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the 3- and 6-year-old boys were rushed to a hospital after they were found in the Plains Township pool at about 6 p.m. Monday.
Sanguedolce said the young boys lived a few houses down and apparently walked from their home and somehow got into the pool behind a neighboring house.READ MORE: Construction Accident In University City Kills One Worker, Injures Another
One died Monday night and the other died Tuesday, Sanguedolce said.READ MORE: WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects Wanted In 4th Of July Shooting That Left 2 Men Killed, 2 Teens Injured In West Philly
Autopsies are planned and police and the district attorney’s office continue to investigate.MORE NEWS: Amtrak Plans To Spend $7.3 Billion To Replace Dozens Of Aging Passenger Trains
The Associated Press contributed to this report.